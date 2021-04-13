Macroeconomic Outlook Report Market In Finland

Mining, manufacturing and utilities activities contributed 20.2% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2016, followed by financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (15.6%), and wholesale, retail and hotels (11.0%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 2.4%, 3.7% and 3% respectively in 2017.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2126432

Helsinki-Uusimaa and Western Finland contribute 61.3% of the nation’s GDP and 54.9% of the total population resides in the region.

Scope

– The overall OMX Helsinki 25 index exhibits an upward trend over the last one year. As of March 7, 2018, OMX Helsinki 25 index stood at 4,074.39 as compared to 3,760.47 on March 7th 2017.

– FDI inflows in Finland on a path to recovery after the Eurozone crisis

– The Government of Finland announced that it will invest €700 mn (US$777.8 mn) between 2016 and 2019, in line with its new anti-austerity measures. The investment will be directed towards the transport sector, mainly railway lines.

Reasons to buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2126432

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]