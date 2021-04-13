Nutrition and Supplements Market 2019, by Nestle, Bayer, Amway International, GNC, Sanofi, Abbott Nutrition, Pfizer
Nutrition & Supplements Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by growing incidence of chronic diseases, geriatric population and rising cost of healthcare. Rise in purchasing power of individuals is another factor which is positively influencing the growth.
Moreover, numerous health benefits associated with the supplements such as protection from cold and flu, strengthening the immune system, rheumatic diseases, treat of arthritis, allergies, lower cholesterol, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases etc. at lower costs which is further augmenting the demand for these products. Besides this, increasing health awareness among people and surge in adoption of nutrition products in order to prevent or reduce malnutrition is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, false promising and negative publicity of the products are expected to hamper the market growth.
The leading players in the market are:
Nestle
Bayer
Amway International (Alticor Inc.)
GNC
Sanofi
Abbott Nutrition (Abbott)
Pfizer
The regional analysis of Nutrition & Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Nutrition & Supplements Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Nutrition & Supplements market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Nutrition & Supplements Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Nutrition & Supplements Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Nutrition & Supplements Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Tablets
Capsules
Liquid
Powder
Soft Gels
Others
By Application:
Medical Food
Sports Nutrition
Additional Supplements
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
