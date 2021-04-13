Offshore Wind Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2024

Global Offshore Wind market was valued at USD 22.85 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 72.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

report provides information about industry Size, Production, Analysis, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin of market.

Prominent players profiled in the report are Enercon GmbH, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica S.A., Siemens Wind Power, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex S.E., Upwind Solutions Inc., Suzlon Group, and GE Wind Energy.

The report includes

Segmentation

• Turbine

• Substructure

• Electrical Infrastructure



On the basis of capacity

• 1-3 MW

• 3-5 MW

• 5 MW and Above

Based on location

• Shallow Water

• Transitional Water

• Deep Water

This report gives a detailed and comprehensive understanding of Offshore Wind market. Leading factors affecting the growth of the market in a positive and negative perspective is examined and evaluated and projected in the report in detail.

Offshore Wind Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Offshore Wind Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Offshore Wind Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Offshore Wind Market.

Offshore Wind Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

