Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018 – Abide Therapeutics, Abiogen Pharma, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Adynxx, Anavex Life Sciences

Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for pain disorders. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for post-operative pain, fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and visceral pain, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Pain is one of the main post-operative adverse outcomes causing distress to patients. Causes of post-operative pain include peripheral nerve damage during surgery, inflammation at the site of the wound and damage to bodily tissues during surgery. Risk factors include site of the operation, age, level of fear or anxiety, surgical procedure, personal preference and response to agents given. Treatment for post-operative pain includes analgesia and anesthetics. There are 74 products in development for this indication.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, headaches, and pain or cramping in the lower abdomen. The predisposing factors include family history, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. Treatment includes pain relievers, antidepressants and anti-seizure drugs. There are 21 products in development for this indication.

CRPS is a chronic pain condition that most often affects one limb, usually after an injury. CRPS is divided into two types: CRPS-I (individuals without a confirmed nerve injury) and CRPS-II (when there is an associated, confirmed nerve injury). Symptoms include stiffness in the affected joints, changes in nail and hair growth patterns, dystonia and abnormal sweating pattern. Treatment includes bisphosphonates, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, opioids and local anesthetic creams. There are seven products in development for this indication.

Visceral pain is a type of nociceptive pain that comes from the internal organs. Symptoms include aches, cramps and diffuse pain. Treatment includes analgesics such as narcotics or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and pain modifiers such as tricyclic antidepressants or anticonvulsants. There are 38 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for pain disorders include beta nerve growth factor, cannabinoid receptors, opioid receptors and protein kinases. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NeurAxon, Abide Therapeutics and Pfizer.

Scope

-Which companies are the most active within each pipeline

-Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication

-To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies

-What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area

Reasons to buy

-Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

-Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

-Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these

-Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

