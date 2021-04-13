PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Market Report In Austria Industry

Mining, manufacturing and utilities contributed 21.6% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2016, followed by wholesale, retail and hotels (17.3%) and financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (14.6%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 1.4%, 3.8% and 4.2% respectively in 2018.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2126433

Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Wien contributed 58.0% to the country’s GDP and comprised 57.0% of the Austria’s population.

Scope

– The overall ATX index exhibits an upward trend over the last one year. As of March 2, 2018, ATX index stood at 3,388.6 as compared to 2,812.5 on March 2, 2017

– Three fourth of the overall FDI inflows in Austria were from the other European nations in 2016

– The federal government of Austria envisages investing €15.2 bn (US$16.2 bn) on the development of the railway network of the country over the next five year (2017-2022).

Reasons to buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2126433

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]