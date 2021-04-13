Plastic Based Textile – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2019 To 2026

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Plastic Based Textile for the period of 2018-2024 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Plastic Based Textile is basically designed to cool the body very efficiently. It works by allowing the body to discharge heat in different ways. The plastic based textile make the wearer feel cooler than if they wore normal clothing. Further, the new clothing could help people to reduce body heat. It reduces the cost of expensive and energy consuming equipments such as air conditioner.

Plastic based textile is light in weight, cost effective and comfortable to wear. Further, the manufacturing of plastic based textile is an environmental friendly process which includes the recycling of plastic waste into useable material.

Market Size & Forecast

Global plastic based textile market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. Various factors that are propelling the growth of plastic based textile market are increasing disposable income of the population and rising adoption of innovative wearable clothing among the young generation.

Geographically, the most prominent regional markets include North America and Europe. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share of plastic based textiles by the end 2024. Further, the region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of innovative technology. In North America, U.S. is estimated to dominate the plastic based textile market owing to presence of major market players in the country. Further, rising demand for long lasting cooling effects in sports apparel among the youths is also envisioned to flourish the growth of plastic based textile market in North America region.

Europe is the second largest plastic based textile market in terms of revenue. Further, Germany and U.K. are the prominent countries in this region that are attributing the growth of plastic based textile market. Moreover, high investment on research and development by the major market players for the plastic based textile is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of plastic based textile market in Europe. Apart from this, Asia-pacific region is projected to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. The growth in this region is aided by China, Japan and others countries. Further, rising per capita income and rising purchasing power of the consumers are believed to bolster the growth of plastic based textile.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global plastic based textile market in the following segments:

By Product Type

Synthetic Cooling Fabric

Natural Cooling Fabric

By Application

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing Apparels

Daily Wear Apparels

Others

By Region

Global plastic based textile market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Plastic based textiles are widely used in summers as they are heat resistant. Further, the demand for these products is anticipated to expand at a higher pace in the countries that have hot climate.

Rising adoption of plastic based textile apparels in different sectors such as industrial, military and others are expected to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of plastic based textile market globally by the end of 2024. However, rising demand for plastic based textile sports apparels for long lasting cooling effect is also envisioned to bolster the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising disposable income along withPlastic Based Textile lifestyle of the consumers will propel the growth of plastic based textile market over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Likely, growing demand for long lasting cooling effect garments by industries in which the workers work under high temperature is also projected to fuel the growth of plastic based textile market.

In terms of challenges, high cost of the plastic based textile products is expected to hinder the growth of plastic based textile market. Further, less adoption of costly products in developing nations is expected to hamper the growth of plastic based textile market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the potential players which may enter into manufacturing of plastic based textile are:

Polartec

Hexarmor

Ventex Corporation

Tex-RAY Corporation

Spoerry 1866 AG

Coolcore LLC

Ahlstrom Corporation

Technical absorbent Ltd

Singtex

Sportingtex

