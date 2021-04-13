Push-To-Talk Market Analysis, New Innovation and Current Business Trends by 2024
Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.
Scope of the Report:
Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.
PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.
Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.
The global Push-To-Talk market is valued at 4460 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Push-To-Talk.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Push-To-Talk market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Push-To-Talk market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Verizon
AT&T
Sprint Corporation
Ericsson
Iridium
China Telecom
China Mobile Communications Corporation
C Spire
GRID Communications Pte Ltd
KPN
Maxis
HipVoice
Smart Communications
CCM Systems Company Limited
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
3G
4G
Wi-Fi
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Public Safety
Transport
Government
Business & Commerce
PAMR (Operator)
Other
