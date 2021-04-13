Same-day Delivery Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex Deliv

Global Same-day Delivery Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery, CitySprint

Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.

Retailers have a same-day delivery “sweet spot” with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.

Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Same-day Delivery.

This report studies the Same-day Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Same-day Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Table of Content:

1 Same-day Delivery Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 A-1 Express

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Same-day Delivery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DHL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Same-day Delivery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DHL Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 FedEx

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Same-day Delivery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 FedEx Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 TForce Final Mile

3 Global Same-day Delivery Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size by Regions

5 North America Same-day Delivery Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Same-day Delivery Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Same-day Delivery Revenue by Countries

8 South America Same-day Delivery Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Same-day Delivery by Countries

10 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segment by Type

11 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segment by Application

12 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

