Shampoo Market Worldwide Size, Share, Growth, Key Players Review and Trends by Foresight to 2024

The Global Shampoo Market is expected to grow at an impressive pace owing to the expanding personal care industry across the globe. Additionally, rising per capita disposable incomes in developing countries along with urbanization is projected to encourage consumers to spend more on personal care products. The market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the coming years due to consumer preference for organic and natural personal care products.

The global shampoo market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

South America and the Middle East are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the rest of the world due to increasing demand for different shampoo products.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global shampoo market are Unilever PLC (UK), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), L’Oréal S.A. (France), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US).

Segmentation:

The global shampoo market has further been segmented by type, function, and distribution channel.

By type, the Global Shampoo Market has been classified as dry shampoo, cosmetic shampoo, children’s shampoo, medicated shampoo, and others. The cosmetic shampoo segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the review period due to the widespread availability and inexpensive prices of cosmetic shampoo.

The global shampoo market has also been segregated, on the basis of function, into anti-dandruff, volumizing, daily-use, dry and damaged hair, anti-hair fall, and others. The anti- hair fall segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period due to rising hair fall concerns among consumers.

By distribution channel, the global shampoo market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is projected to account for the larger market share due to the widespread availability of a variety of shampoos in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest shampoo market during the forecast period due to increasing population in the region. Shampoo is an integral part of personal care routines and there has been a rise in the prevalence of hair-related issues, which is expected to drive sales of shampoo in the region. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of pollution on the hair is projected to propel the growth of the shampoo market in the Asia-Pacific.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the high awareness about personal hygiene. Also, there is a wide variety of innovative products available in the market to cater to consumer demand and different hair-related concerns. The high per capita disposable incomes and consumer preferences for innovative products are also catalyzing the growth of the shampoo market in the region. Consumers in North America are willing to pay a premium for personal care products.

Europe holds a notable share of the global shampoo market due to the presence of established personal care product manufacturers offering innovative products to consumers. Also, there has been a surge in expenditure on cosmetics products which is expected to boost market growth.