Smokeless Tobacco in Belgium, 2019

The Belgium market for smokeless tobacco is not large, and is comprised of dry/nasal snuff and chewing tobacco. The market is increasingly dominated by the sales of wet snuff, sales of which have increased slightly then stabilized in recent years.

– Smokeless tobacco is a marginal sector and is excluded from this table. The volume of smokeless tobacco is estimated to be at 4 tons per annum.

– The market is increasingly dominated by the sales of wet snuff,sales of which have increased slightly then stabilized in recent years.

– The decline in dry snuff sales since 1990 has been a reflection of the product having an older image, with few adults under 30 using the product.

– Imports are relatively small, and France is the main supplier.

– As of December 2017 smokeless tobacco imported into Belgium faced MFN import duty of 6.5%. Added to this is VAT which is applied at a rate of 21%. For chewing tobacco the rate is lower with a brand such as Skoal attracting a MFN of 1.4% to which VAT is applied. Per capita consumption is also forecast to remain unchanged over the coming decade.

