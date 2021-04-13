The Global Military Vehicular Armor Market 2019-2028

Military Vehicular Armor Market 2019-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for vehicular armor, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems, Nexter SA, Rheinmetall, DRDO, NII STALI, BAE Systems, TenCate Armor, Roketsan, IBD Deisenroth Engineering, AmSafe BridPort, Plasan, Fidelity Technologies

The changing warfare scenario from conventional to asymmetric warfare is driving the militaries around the world to invest on enhanced armor capable of withstanding new forms of ammunition and attack tactics. Furthermore growing mechanization of ground forces within armies of emerging powers such as India, Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia is also one of the drivers of the market.

– The global vehicular armor market is expected to value US$519 million in 2018, and will grow at a CAGR of 5.20%, to value US$861 million by 2028.

– The cumulative market for global expenditure on vehicular armor market will reach US$7.5 billion over the forecast period.

– The market consists of six categories: MBT armor, IFV armor, APC armor, MRAP armor, LMV armor, and tactical truck armor.

– The market is expected to be dominated by LMV armor, which will account for 27.8% of the overall revenue, followed by MBT armor and IFV armor with shares of 26.9% and 11.9% respectively.

– APC armor, tactical truck armor and MRAP armor segments are projected to cumulatively account for share of 33.4% during 2018-2028

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military vehicular armor market over the next ten years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different military vehicular armor segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major channels that are driving the global military vehicular armor market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global military vehicular armor market

– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top vehicular armor suppliers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

