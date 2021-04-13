Underwater Robotics Market Lead By – Deep Ocean Engineering, The Boeing Company, Forum Energy Technologies, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inuktun Services

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global underwater robotics market based on type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall underwater robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Underwater Robotics deals with the development that have underwater application, the robots cab be autonomous or remotely operated. Underwater robotics has a wide range of application in oil and gas, marine exploration, defense and security and many other industries.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. TECHNIPFMC PLC

2. GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS, INC.

3. INUKTUN SERVICES LTD.

4. ECA GROUP.

5. MACARTNEY GROUP.

6. DEEP OCEAN ENGINEERING, INC.

7. ATLAS MARIDAN

8. THE BOEING COMPANY (LIQUID ROBOTICS, INC.)

9. VIDEORAY LLC.

10. FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES

With advancements in technology and ocean attracting attention, the underwater robotics market is experiencing a high demand for new and efficient solutions. The companies providing underwater robotics solution are investing significantly on the development of new and efficient products in order to stay competitive in market and attract more customers. Greater efficiency, rising use of underwater robotics in oil & gas and mineral exploration are the major factors expected to drive this market whereas high cost of products and requirement of high investment in R&D process for development of new products are the major factors that may hinder the performance of the market.

The “Global Underwater Robotics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of underwater robotics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global underwater robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global underwater robotics market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the underwater robotics market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting underwater robotics market in these regions.

key underwater robotics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

