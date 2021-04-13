United States Pipe Coating Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Pipe Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Pipe Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Pipe Coating in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Pipe Coating market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Pipe Coating sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Akzonobel
BASF SE
LyondellBasell
Arkema
The DOW Chemical Company
Dupont
Covestro AG
PPG Industries
Valspar
3M
Axalta Coating Systems
Celanese Corporation
Nippon Paint
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
The Bayou Companies
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thermoplastic Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Metal Coatings
Concrete Weight Coatings
Polyurea Coatings
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Chemical Processing
Municipal Water Supply
Others
