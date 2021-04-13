Women Formals Wear Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2024

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Women Formals Wear Market for the period of 2017-2024 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Global Women Formal Wear Market Overview

Women formals wear market is one of the fastest growing markets across the globe. It is very difficult for the market key players to hold their roots in women formal segments due to rapidly changing fashion trends in women wearing. The ratio of working class women is rapidly increasing across the globe; it has been notified that women work force is increasing in all sectors such senior official, managers, legislators and others. This will further increase the demand for women formal wear across the globe. In 2014, it is reported that 52% of the global female population were working women and the women formal wear market was value at USD 421 billion.

Market Size & Forecast

Global women formal wear market stood at around USD 460 Billon in 2017 with a growth of 4.9% in the same year. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017-2024 with the revenue reaching to more than USD 690 Billion by 2024. Further, the global women formal wear market is expected to achieve incremental $ opportunity of USD 46.3 Billion in 2024 over 2023.

In 2015, Europe region marked the largest consumer base of women formal wear market, imminent followed by North America. In 2015, Europe region has projected a revenue share of 30% in the global women formal wear market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a higher compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2024 due to increasing employment of women in emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of revenue share, women apparels segment is anticipated to hold the largest segment of the global market, various trending fashions are boosting the sales of women apparels across the globe. The ratio of women employees have significantly grown in IT and corporate world, a large fraction of employed women are adopting business dressing concepts. This will boost the demand for women formals across the globe. The basic need of clothing along with fashion consciousness and changing lifestyle is propelling the growth of market. In women formal wear market, brand loyalty and brand recognition are the key business strategies adopted by major leading players.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy Of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075375

Market Segmentation

By Product

Deep dive market analysis has been carried out on following product segments:-

Apparels

Footwear

Accessories

By Price Range

Low Price

Medium Price

High Price

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience/Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Region

Global women formal wear market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Formal wear market for women in mainly driven by increasing pool of working women in developed and developing countries, this will further boost the demand for women formals in the global market.

Various initiatives by the government to promote women working along with the implementation of various rules and regulations to maintain the gender ratio in all working sectors will further boost the demand for women formal wear across the globe.

Increasing personal disposable income of women along with the improved lifestyle of consumers will incline the consumer interest towards trending fashion; this will further uplift the global market of women formals.

Emerging e-commerce companies has boosted the sales of women formals by launching exciting offers on women formals; consumers find e-commerce as a more convenient way of shopping. Increasing internet penetration will further boost the sales of women formals in upcoming 5-6 years.

View Source

Due to unorganized market in the clothing industry, local manufacturers along with their poor quality of products are some of factor anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Key Players

Gap

H&M

Inditex

Kering

L Brands

Nike

PVH

Adidas

Burberry

Hermès

Michael Kors

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Uniqlo

Don’t miss out on the business potential of Women Formals Wear Market

You can also ask for region wise of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10075375

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Evaluating the market size of the Global Women Formals Wear Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609