Aircraft Antenna Market Outlook to 2025 – Honeywell , Cobham , Boeing, Harris , Sensor Systems, McMurdo, Antcom, Azimut, Sarasota Avionics and Rami Antennas

Aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicle uses a wide range of radio frequency antennas in order to communicate with ground traffic control and other aircrafts in the vicinity and also to navigate to their destination. The aircraft antenna market is soaring in the current scenario owing to the increasing demand for modernized and technologically advanced antennas.

The aircraft OEMs are constantly pressurizing the antenna manufacturers to develop robust antenna technology, which is increasing the market revenue of aircraft antenna market. Additionally, the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicle in commercial and military usage is also driving the market for aircraft antenna market. Moreover, the aircraft OEMs are experiencing significant demand for newer aircrafts, which is also propelling the demand for aircraft antennas, which is catalyzing the aircraft antenna market in the present market scenario. The sales of aircraft antenna are anticipated to rise in the coming years owing to the increasing number of aircraft retrofitting practices being carried out across the globe. This factor possesses a prominent market opportunity for the players operating in aircraft antenna market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Cobham Plc.

3. Boeing

4. Harris Corporation

5. Sensor System

6. McMurdo

7. Antcom

8. Azimut

9. Sarasota Avionics

10. Rami Antennas

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Aircraft Antenna

Compare major Aircraft Antenna providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Aircraft Antenna providers

Profiles of major Aircraft Antenna providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Aircraft Antenna -intensive vertical sectors

Aircraft Antenna Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Aircraft Antenna Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aircraft Antenna Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Aircraft Antenna market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Aircraft Antenna market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Aircraft Antenna market is provided.

