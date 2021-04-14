Automotive HMI Market Grows Vivaciously in Revenue Says Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co. Ltd., Denso Corp., Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Valeo, Visteon Corp.

The automotive HMI solutions act as a communication medium between the driver and the vehicle, along with connectivity to the outside world. The HMI systems provide infotainment services for people travelling in the vehicle. It integrates visualization of road environment, vehicle component condition measurements and social media for in-vehicle information and entertainment. HMI products hold a great potential in changing the safety of vehicles; thus, making them safer and more comfortable. The display systems along with touchscreen controls and voice controls are expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The ADAS systems gather data through multiple sensors and display and alerts through HMI systems. The primary function of HMI products are for the information and entertainment communication.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Continental AG,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Alpine Electronics, Inc.,

Clarion Co. Ltd.,

Denso Corporation,

Nuance Communications, Inc.,

Panasonic Corporation,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Valeo,

Visteon Corporation

The global automotive HMI market is dynamic in nature and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The global automotive HMI market encompasses display systems, voice controls, touchscreens, haptic, and gesture controls. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive HMI market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The global automotive HMI market is segmented based on product, technology, and region. Based on product, the market is fragmented into central display, instrument cluster, head-up display, and others. Based on technology, it is categorized into visual interface, acoustic, mechanical, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive HMI market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Central Display

o Instrument Cluster

o Head-up Display

o Others

By Technology

o Visual Interface

o Acoustic

o Mechanical

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

