Best statistical report on Air Freshener Market boosting the growth with top key players Procter & Gamble , Reckitt Benckiser , Henkel KGaA , Church & Dwight , Car-Freshener

An air freshener is designed to eliminate unpleasant odor with the emission of fragrance. Air fresheners contain different ingredients, such as aerosol propellants; fragrances; and solvents, such as 2-butoxyethanol, mineral oil and glycol ethers, that neutralize the unpleasant odor. Growth in importance of air care and increase in concerns over indoor air quality have led to high demand for air fresheners worldwide. The global air freshener market was valued at $10 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $12 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The consumers’ willingness to use premium air freshener, increase in need for aromatherapy, high focus on healthcare improvement, rise in ownership of cars and pets, and improvement in life style of consumers drive the market growth. However, high operating cost of different types of products in the market impedes this growth. Increase in preference for natural fragrance and definitive luxury commodity offer several opportunities to the players operating in the market.

Key Companies Covered in this Report

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Inc.

Henkel KGaA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Car-Freshener Corporation

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Godrej Household Products Ltd.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Jarden Corporation

The global air freshener market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type of customer, and geography. The product segment covers sprays/aerosols, electric air fresheners, gels, candles, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, corporate offices, cars, and others. On the basis of type of customer, it is bifurcated into individual and enterprise customers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global air freshener market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved.

