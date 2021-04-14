Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: Accenture, Cisco Systems, CSC, Dell, Deloitte, EMC, Hitachi, HP., IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, PwC
Global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, development in United States, Europe and China.
Big data offers a wide range of solutions required for processing and analysing enterprise data that are too large for traditional data processing tools to manage. The oil and gas sector generates various types of structured and unstructured data.
Big data solutions are used in the oil and gas sector to provide a faster consolidated view of organisation-wide information. They also help in improving operational performance and maximising profitability.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, Cisco Systems, CSC, Dell, Deloitte, EMC, Hitachi, HP., IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, PwC, SAP, SAS Institute, Splunk, Teradata
North America big data market is anticipated to become the dominant region accounting for more than a quarter of total share over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to see substantial demand over the forecast period as the administrative and government sectors increasingly focus on intensifying operational efficiency along with increasing usage. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data over the forecast period in light of various developments in emerging economies including India and China which are anticipated to switch to big data for making any kind of strategic decisions.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Visualization Tools
Seismic Software
Other Digital Technologie
Market segment by Application, split into
The Oil Industry
Natural Gas Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
