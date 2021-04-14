Cheese Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2023 including key players Arla Foods , Bel Group , Fonterra Food , Kraft Heinz , Lactalis Group

Cheese is one of the most consumed food products, owing to its high nutritious value along with presence of necessary vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. It is a rich source of calcium that helps to maintain strong teeth and increases bone strength. Further, cheese contains linoleic acid and sphingolipids, which helps to prevent cancer. Moreover, vitamin B present in cheese can reduce blood pressure, provided the sodium content is low in cheese.

North America and Europe are substantial manufacturer and consumer of cheese, owing to its high utilization in various foodstuffs. Preparation of cheese involves standardization, pasteurization, addition of desired starter cultures, and other processes leading to formation of its different varieties. In addition, advancement in cheese processing, such as use of nanoliposomes in microencapsulation, has resulted in increased vitamins and minerals content of cheese.

Major players analyzed in this report are

Arla Foods

Bel Group

Fonterra Food

Kraft Heinz

Lactalis Group

SAVENCIA SA

Britannia Industries Limited

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Saputo Inc

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

The global cheese market is driven by increase in consumption of fast food items, such as pastas, pizzas, and burgers, in different quick service restaurants (QSRs). Moreover, longer shelf life of cheese products, rise in disposable income of people, and growth in demand for food products rich in protein content boost the market growth. However, alarming obesity rates & rise in health consciousness among adults, unhealthy additives & ingredients in processed cheese, and perishable nature of cheese products act as major restraint to the market growth. Furthermore, cheese with low fat content is preferred, while manipulation of its rheological & chemical properties provide desirable characteristics and a longer shelf life to cheese products providing numerous opportunities to the market growth.

The global cheese market is segmented based on source, type, product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on source, it is divided into cheese obtained from cow milk (whole milk and skimmed milk), sheep milk, goat milk, and buffalo milk. The type segment is bifurcated into natural cheese (hard cheese and soft cheese) and processed cheese (spreadable cheese and block cheese). By product, the market is classified into mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, Roquefort, and others. Based on distributed channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cheese market from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue and list of key players.

Region-wise and country-wise cheese market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable the stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the cheese industry.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL CHEESE MARKET, BY SOURCE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL CHEESE MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL CHEESE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL CHEESE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 8. GLOBAL CHEESE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

