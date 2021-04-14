Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025 | Cloudlogix, Highjump, Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation
Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The supply chain management (SCM) of cloud-based platforms is emerging as a strong necessity for the enterprises. Some of the key factors driving the global cloud supply chain management market are: strong adoption of cloud-based functions in the transportation sector as it allows in reliable tracking of the cargos, persistent need for various enterprises to lower the investment costs, benefits of enhanced business offered by cloud SCM as a result minimized potential failure, and spreading awareness regarding various business improving features offered by it.
Cloud SCM market can assist enterprises to understand and acknowledge the benefits from crucial market trends that are redefining traditional supply chain networks, including industrial-grade digital technologies, the arrival of end-to-end visibility, and surging data volumes.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cloudlogix, Highjump, Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tecsys, The Descartes Systems Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
