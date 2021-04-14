Comprehensive study of Cloud Enterprise Application Software Market with future growth and top key players Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, HP, QAD , IFS AB, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, and Salesforce.com

Enterprise application software is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as online payment processing, automated billing system, human resource management, IT service management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, collaboration, and others. Over the past few years, cloud-based deployment model for enterprise application software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of enterprise application software has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for enterprise application software among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.

Key players profiled in the report include

Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, HP, QAD Inc., IFS AB, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, and Salesforce.com, and others.

The growth of the global enterprise application software market is driven by increase in adoption of cloud among enterprises, inclination of companies towards customer-centric approach, and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of enterprise application software. In addition, rapid changes in business models and emerging trends of cloud are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise application software market. However, high-costs associated with the services and security concerns hamper the market growth.

Cloud enterprise application software market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. By solution, the market is categorized into customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), Web conferencing, business intelligence (BI), business process management (BPM), content management system (CMS), enterprise asset management (EAM), and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, oil & gas, telecom, and others. Geographically, cloud enterprise application software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global cloud enterprise application software market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud enterprise application software market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the cloud enterprise application software market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

