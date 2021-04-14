CONNECTED CAR ECOSYSTEM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2030

Growing advancement in IoT sector is developing its impact on various industries such as manufacturing, chemical, entertainment, IT, and automotive among others. In automotive sectors, to avoid tiredness and boredom during travel time as well as rising concern about safety & security, the demand to connect the in-vehicle intelligent system to real internet with high speed is increasing. The market is expected to reach the new heights in terms of market size.

The Global Connected Car Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.46% from year 2015 to 2030.

Factors such as raising proliferation of embedded in-vehicle connectivity and growing smart phone integration platform are driving the market whereas high price of equipment’s and complex features in the products are hindering the sale of connected car market.

Key Players

The Key Players in Connected Car Ecosystem are- Audi AG, Nokia Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Group, AT&T Inc, General Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, Inc., Airbiquity, Inc., Alibaba Group, Mckinsey & Company, Harman International, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech-Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Ltd, Daimler AG, Blackberry Ltd., Abalta Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Sierra Wireless, Verizon Telematics Inc., Avago Technologies Ltd., Continental Corporation AG, Denso Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and among others.

Global Connected Car Ecosystem Market Analysis & Forecast, 2030

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 15 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Connected Car Ecosystem market market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional Analysis for Connected Car were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: connectivity, application and region.

• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

• Automobile Manufactures

• OEMs

• Component Manufactures

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

Key Findings

• Asia-Pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China, Japan and India, the demand for connected car would be strong in the upcoming years.

• In global connected car ecosystem revenue by connectivity, embedded connectivity to generate highest revenue of $ 22.13 billion globally, which would increase at CAGR of 23.1 % to $406.02 billion by 2030.

• The global connected car ecosystem market is estimated to grow from $ 34.83 billion in 2015 to $ 842.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.46% from 2016 to 2030. The high growth rate is to serve the growing demand of converting passenger cars into smart cars.

Regional and Country Analysis of Connected Car Ecosystem

Asia-pacific would raise its revenue to $258.09 billion from $10.20 billion in year 2016; however revenue in the North American region would increase to $313.68 billion. Middle East & Africa would generate revenue at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2016 to 2030.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

• Rest of the World

