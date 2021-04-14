E-mail Encryption Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025: HP Development, Symantec, Cisco Systems, Mcafee (Intel), Trend Micro

E-mail encryption is a data security solution that protects the data against unauthorized users. Huge number of organizations have deployed encryption for abiding by the data privacy and safety compliance regulations. Further, multiple legislations for data privacy have mandated encryption as a means for data protection.Increase in the demand for cloud-based services and data security concerns has driven growth of the e-mail encryption market. However, the high cost of e-mail encryption solutions negatively impacts the market growth.

The “Global E-mail encryption Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the e-mail encryption industry with a focus on the global e-mail encryption market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global e-mail encryption market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global e-mail encryption market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the e-mail encryption market.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, HP Development Company, L.P., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mcafee (Intel), Trend Micro, Microsoft Corporation, Proofpoint, ZIX Corporation, Entrust Inc., Sophos Ltd. among others.

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of E-mail encryption under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

The cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the e-mail encryption industry during the forecast period. In addition, the BFSI segment dominated the global e-mail encryption market in 2016, owing to increased security concerns about debit and credit card numbers, financial details of customers, and bank account numbers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent government regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act have increased awareness among the large & small organizations toward the need for securing e-mails. However, the IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to growth in demand for cloud-based services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the e-mail encryption industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global e-mail encryption market based on deployment type and industry vertical. It also provides e-mail encryption market size and forecast till 2025 for overall e-mail encryption market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include