Erythropoietin Drug Market Revenue, Demand, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Erythropoietin drugs are also known as hematopoietin. It is a glycoprotein hormone that controls erythropoiesis or production of RBC. They are used in treatment of different diseases like cancer, chronic renal diseases, AIDS, anaemia and many more. Increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, AIDA and renal diseases are the major drivers for the growth of the erythropoietin market. Moreover, introduction of new drugs and different government initiatives for research fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Global erythropoietin drug market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, global erythropoietin drug market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Global erythropoietin drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecasted period.

Erythropoietin Drug Market Key Players

The global erythropoietin drug market is observed to be growing rapidly owing to increasing developments of key players like Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amgen (US), Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Intas Pharmaceuticals (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Biocon (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India), Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea), Hospira (US), Dahua Pharmaceutical (China), LG Life Sciences Ltd. (Korea), 3SBio, Boehringer Ingelheim (US), BIOSIDUS (Argentina).

Erythropoietin Drug Market Segmentation

Global erythropoietin drug market is segmented on the basis of type of product into biosimilars, first generation formulation and second generation formulation. On the basis of application market is segmented as oncology, renal diseases, HIV and other and on the basis of end user they are segmented into hospital and pharmacy.

Erythropoietin Drug Market Regional Analysis

North America has the largest market share in global erythropoietin drug market owing to the increasing population of people suffering from cancer and renal diseases. Additionally, technological advancements and government funding & initiatives are boosting the growth in this market. North America is followed by Europe. Erythropoietin drug market in Europe is growing owing to the development of numerous biosimilars which in turn increases the frequency of their usage. Asia Pacific is the third largest erythropoietin drug market. It is also the fastest growing market. Middle East and Africa is the least growing market.

