Europe Data for Surgeries Market is Expected to Reach at a USD 41,818 thousand by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Europe Data for Surgeries by Surgery Type (Hip Implant, Major Peritoneal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, CNS Surgery, and ENT Surgery) – Procedure Data and Forecast, 2016-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Data for Surgeries Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The number of hip implant surgeries, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, and ENT surgeries along with the surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), in Europe were valued at 35,860 thousand procedures in 2016 and is projected to reach 41,818 thousand procedures by 2023. The study includes number of hip implants and major peritoneal, thoracic, CNS, and ENT surgeries performed in Europe. In addition, the report includes other relevant details for the aforementioned surgeries such as postoperative stay, infection rates, wound healing, and hygiene requirements during postoperative wound healing.

Hip implant surgeries involve implantation of an artificial implant in the hip joint. This also involves revision, replacement, and removal of an endoprosthesis at the hip joint. Similarly, peritoneal surgery includes surgeries associated with organs lined by the peritoneum. Most of these procedures involve operation of the digestive tract, including laparotomy & retroperitoneal opening, excision & destruction of peritoneal tissue, closure of abdominal wall & peritoneum, and plastic reconstruction of abdominal wall & peritoneum.

Thoracic surgeries refer to surgical treatment of different chest organs. Common thoracic procedures include video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), robot-assisted thoracic surgery, bronchoscopy, navigational bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), mediastinoscopy, segmentectomy, lobectomy, bilobectomy, pneumonectomy, thoracotomy, decortication, tube thoracostomy, pericardial window, tracheostomy, and cardiothoracic surgeries.

CNS surgery includes surgery of the brain, spinal cord, or of the tissue nearby. ENT surgeries include operations of nose, ear, sinuses, oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and trachea and are performed to treat the conditions that affect senses, including hearing & balance disorders or smell & taste problems.

KEY SEGMENTS

By Surgery Type

Hip Implant

Major Peritoneal Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

CNS Surgery

ENT Surgery

By Hospitalization (provided for each surgery type)

Postoperative Stay

Infection Rate

Wound Healing

Hygiene Requirements and Issues

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: SURGERY VOLUME, BY COUNTRY

1.1. Overview

1.1.1. Procedure data and forecast, by surgery type

1.1.2. Procedure data and forecast, by country

1.2. Germany

1.2.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.2.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.2.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.2.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.2.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.3. UK

1.3.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.3.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.3.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.3.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.3.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.4. France

1.4.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.4.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.4.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.4.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.4.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.5. Italy

1.5.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.5.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.5.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.5.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.5.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.6. Spain

1.6.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.6.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.6.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.6.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.6.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.7. Russia

1.7.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.7.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.7.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.7.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.7.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

1.8. Rest of Europe

1.8.1. Hip implants: number of surgeries

1.8.2. Major peritoneal surgeries: number of surgeries

1.8.3. Thoracic surgeries: number of surgeries

1.8.4. CNS surgeries: number of surgeries

1.8.5. ENT surgeries: number of surgeries

Chapter: 2: HOSPITALIZATION TIME

2.1. Overview

2.2. Hip implants

2.2.1. Postoperative stay

2.2.2. Infection rate

2.2.3. Wound healing

2.2.4. Hygiene requirements and issues

2.3. Major peritoneal surgeries

2.3.1. Postoperative stay

2.3.2. Infection rate

2.3.3. Wound healing

2.3.4. Hygiene requirements and issues

2.4. Thoracic surgeries

2.4.1. Postoperative stay

2.4.2. Infection rate

2.4.3. Wound healing

2.4.4. Hygiene requirements and issues

2.5. CNS surgery

2.5.1. Postoperative stay

2.5.2. Infection rate

2.5.3. Wound healing

2.5.4. Hygiene requirements and issues

2.6. ENT surgeries

2.6.1. Postoperative stay

2.6.2. Infection rate

2.6.3. Wound healing

Continue….

