Food Waste Management 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Food Waste Management Market 2019

Report Description

This report analyzes the global food waste management market by processes (aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, combustion and others), by waste type (food production waste, food processing waste, distribution and supply chain waste, retail waste and consumption waste), end use (animal feed, fertilizer, renewable energy & biofuels and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global food waste management market include:

• Andritz Ag (Austria)

• Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.)

• Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

• Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

• Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)

• Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.)

• Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Others

On the basis of processes, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Aerobic Digestion

• Anaerobic Digestion

• Combustion

• Others

On the basis of waste type, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Food Production Waste

• Food Processing Waste

• Distribution and Supply Chain Waste

• Retail Waste

• Consumption Waste

On the basis of end use, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Animal Feed

• Fertilizer

• Renewable Energy

• Biofuels

• Others

On the basis of region, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

