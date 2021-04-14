Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Fortified Yogurt Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Consumption and Key Players Analysis Forecasts to 2025

0
Press Release

Fortified Yogurt Market 2019

Report Description
This report analyzes the global fortified yogurt market by flavor (plain and flavored) claim (gluten free, lactose free, low calories, low fat & others) type (chilled and frozen) packaging (cups, tubs), distribution channel, region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global fortified yogurt market include:
• Danone Group SA (France)
• Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada)
• Chobani Inc. (U.S.)
• Sodiaal S.A. (France)
• Nestle (Europe)
• General Mills (U.S.)
• Kraft Foods (U.S.)

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others

On the basis of flavor, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Plain
• Flavored

On the basis of claim, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Gluten Free
• Lactose Free
• Low Calories
• Low Fat
• Others

On the basis of type, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Chilled
• Frozen

On the basis of packaging, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cups
• Tubs

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Store-based
• Non-store-based

On the basis of region, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World

 

