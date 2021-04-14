Gas Turbine: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025

Gas Turbine Market 2019

Report Description

This report analyzes the global gas turbine market by capacity (up to 200 MW Above 200 MW), technology (, sector (upstream, midstream, downstream), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.80% during the forecast period.

The major players in global gas turbine market include:

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Alstom S.A (France)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India)

• Ansaldo Energia, (Italy)

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K)

• Harbin Electric Company Limited. (China)

• MAN Diesel & Turbo. (Germany)

• Vericor Power Systems. (Georgia)

• Solar Turbines Incorporated. (U.S.A)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Egypt

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

On the basis of capacity, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Up to 200 MW

• Above 200 MW

On the basis of technology, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Open cycle

• Combined cycle

On the basis of application, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Power generation

• Industrial

• Aviation

On the basis of region, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Capacity

7 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Technology

8 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Application

9 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

