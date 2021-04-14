Global Automotive Marketing Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Automotive marketing software is designed to help car dealers market their services and improve their customer base. Automotive marketing software enables new and used car dealerships to capture more leads, empowering them with the ability to make more sales. These tools help dealerships create online listings for their cars, create and distribute marketing materials, and capture and retain leads. For dealerships that sell used vehicles, the use of automotive marketing software can improve overall marketing efforts and lead to inventory growth by finding people looking to sell their cars.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SpinCar
Dealer.com
Friendemic
PureCars
Outsell
CDK Global
AutoLoop
FullThrottle
Cox Automotive
Reynolds and Reynolds
Epicor
Yonyou
ELEAD1ONE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
New Cars Market
Used Cars Market
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Marketing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
