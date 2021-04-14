Global Biosimilars Market Technology, Opportunities and Key Makers Report 2019-2025: Special Focus on United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

A biosimilar is a biological product which is similar to an FDA approved biologic product of another manufacturer. Owing to the complexities associated with development & manufacture of biosimilar products, these are manufactured by companies with highly skillful workforce and deep scientific expertise. The FDA approval process for biosimilar products is rigorous and enables high safety to the end users.

A biosimilar product is a substance which is derived from living cells and used for the treatment of various diseases. In terms of safety and effectiveness, a biosimilar product has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product. The only minor difference in clinically inactive components is allowable in biosimilar product. It is also known as reference products that are used for the development and manufacturing of biological products such as medicines.

The growth of the global biosimilars market can be attributed to the growing demand of pharmaceutical drug supplements, especially for the high priced patented drugs expected to upsurge the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing incidences of chronic diseases add novel opportunities for the global biosimilars market over the forecast period.

The “Global Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biosimilars market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, peptides and others. The recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market is further segmented into insulin, recombinant human growth hormone, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor and interferons. The recombinant glycosylated proteins segment is bifurcated into monoclonal antibodies and erythropoietin. The peptides segment is also classified into calcitonin and glucagon. Based on application the market is segmented into oncology, autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases, blood disorders, infectious diseases, growth hormone deficiency and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biosimilars based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the biosimilars market in the global arena due to the increasing incidences of cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global biosimilars market due to the increasing geriatric population in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key biosimilars manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Samsung BioLogics, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Celltrion, Healthcare Co.,Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and others.