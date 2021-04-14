Global CAFM Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 CAFM Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

This report focuses on the global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Maintenance Connection

eMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CAFM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CAFM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CAFM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Maintenance Connection

12.1.1 Maintenance Connection Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.1.4 Maintenance Connection Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Maintenance Connection Recent Development

12.2 eMaint

12.2.1 eMaint Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.2.4 eMaint Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 eMaint Recent Development

12.3 Dude Solutions

12.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Hippo

12.4.1 Hippo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.4.4 Hippo Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hippo Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 ServiceChannel

12.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development

12.7 Fiix

12.7.1 Fiix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.7.4 Fiix Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Fiix Recent Development

12.8 UpKeep

12.8.1 UpKeep Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development

12.9 Siveco

12.9.1 Siveco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.9.4 Siveco Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Siveco Recent Development

12.10 IFS

12.10.1 IFS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CAFM Software Introduction

12.10.4 IFS Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IFS Recent Development

12.11 ManagerPlus

12.12 Axxerion

12.13 MPulse

12.14 MVP Plant

12.15 MCS Solutions

12.16 DPSI

12.17 Real Asset Management

12.18 MicroMain

Continued….

