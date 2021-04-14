Global Candy Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Candy is a confection that features sugar as a principal ingredient.
The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing.
The global Candy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Candy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Candy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nestle
DeMet’s Candy
Mondeléz
Mars
Ferrara Candy
Arcor
August Storck
Yildiz
Grupo Bimbo
Hershey
Ferrero
Meiji
Perfetti Van Melle
Haribo
Lindt & Sprüngli
Storck
Yildiz
Orion
General Mills
United Confectioners
LOTTE Confectionery
Morinaga
Glico
Crown Confectionery
Cloetta
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chocolate
Sugar
Gum
Segment by Application
Snakes
Cooking
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Candy Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Candy Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Candy Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Candy Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Candy Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Candy Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Candy Business
Chapter Eight: Candy Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Candy Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
