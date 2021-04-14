Global Candy Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

“Global Candy Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Candy is a confection that features sugar as a principal ingredient.

The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing.

The global Candy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Candy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Candy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

DeMet’s Candy

Mondeléz

Mars

Ferrara Candy

Arcor

August Storck

Yildiz

Grupo Bimbo

Hershey

Ferrero

Meiji

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & Sprüngli

Storck

Yildiz

Orion

General Mills

United Confectioners

LOTTE Confectionery

Morinaga

Glico

Crown Confectionery

Cloetta

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chocolate

Sugar

Gum

Segment by Application

Snakes

Cooking

