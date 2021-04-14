Global Carbon Black Market 2019 Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Players

Carbon black is a material formed by the incomplete combustion of petroleum products such as coal tar. There is a rise in the demand for tire industry, construction and manufacturing sectors which uses carbon black to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds and other equipment. The volatility of raw material prices is anticipated to impede the growth of the global carbon black market.

Adding more, stringent environmental regulations enacted by the government in the usage of carbon hampers the growth of the market. Nowadays silica as a reinforcing additive is becoming popular in tire applications. This is anticipated to substitute the usage of carbon which is another major restraint for the market. Increase in the investments in tire industry coupled with the rise in the demand for specialty grade carbon black in paints & coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carbon black market.

Cabot Corporation to Acquire Tech Blend

Cabot, in order to expand its business footprint, it entered into an agreement to buy Tech Blend, a Canadian black masterbatches manufacturer. The acquisition extends Cabot’s global footprint in carbon black masterbatch and compounds, thus providing a platform to serve global customers by utilizing Tech Blend’s resources and capabilities.

Key Player Analysis:

Players active in the global carbon black market are highly competitive in nature, with all key players investing heavily in R&D activities to improve the quality of their products. Key players operating in carbon black market are:

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)

Tokai Carbon Co.

Continental Carbon

SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Market Segments:

Based on the grade, the global carbon black market can be classified into standard grade and specialty grade. Specialty grade carbon black is widely used in inks, paints, and coatings. Increase in the demand for specialty grade carbon black is prompting the carbon black manufacturers to increase their production capacity or diverting them to produce specialty grade carbon black rather than producing standard grade carbon black.

Based on geography, the global carbon black market can be classified into, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific occupies the largest share of carbon black in the world, as the majority of the demand arises from economies such as China and India. This is due to the expansion of tire manufacturing facilities and immense growth in the construction sector. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period, as the global tire manufacturing companies are shifting their production base to key developing countries in the region.

On the basis of applications, the global carbon black market can be classified into, tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks, paints & coatings and others. The transportation industry is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in the demand for tire applications. On the other hand, carbon black is widely used in plastics manufacturing, newspapers printing inks and paints & coatings. Among these, plastics and paints & coatings are widely utilized in the construction end-use industry.

