Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM) Market Anticipated to Grow with High CAGR Value 21.25% During 2018 – 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM) Market: Analysis By Component (Transmitter & Receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump), By Demographics, End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market. The report analyzes the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market By Component (Transmitter & receiver, sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump), By Demographics (Pediatric, Adult), By End user (Homecare, Hospital), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil). The report assesses the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market for the period 2013-2017 and for the forecast period 2018-2023.

According to research report “Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM) Market: Analysis By Component (Transmitter & Receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump), By Demographics, End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a high growth represented by a CAGR of 21.25% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global continuous glucose monitoring devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising incidence of chronic diabetes, increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for minimally invasive products, new device approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from serious consequences of diabetes, is expected to propel the demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of component type, demographics, as well as end user. By component type, the segment of transmitter & receiver is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market, and sensor is the highest growing component. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM) Market: Analysis By Component (Transmitter & Receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump), By Demographics, End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of global continuous glucose monitoring devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component – Transmitter & receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump

By Demographics- Pediatric, Adult

By End User – Homecare, Hospital

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component – Transmitter & receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump

By Demographics- Pediatric, Adult

By End User – Homecare, Hospital

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China, Brazil (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component – Transmitter & receiver, Sensor, Integrated Insulin Pump

By Demographics- Pediatric, Adult

By End User – Homecare, Hospital

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix Inc., Integrity Applications, Senseonics Holdings, GlySens ICGM, Insulet Corporation.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Outlook Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Growth and Forecast Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Segment Analysis Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Competitive Landscape Policy and Regulatory Landscape Company Profiles

