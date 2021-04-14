Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric
In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Backbase
EdgeVerve Systems
Temenos
Finastra
TCS
Appway
NETinfo
Worldline
SAP
BNY Mellon
Oracle
Sopra
CREALOGIX
Fiserv
Intellect Design Arena
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Banking
Mobile Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Online Banking
1.5.3 Mobile Banking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Backbase
12.1.1 Backbase Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Backbase Recent Development
12.2 EdgeVerve Systems
12.2.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development
12.3 Temenos
12.3.1 Temenos Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Temenos Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Temenos Recent Development
12.4 Finastra
12.4.1 Finastra Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Finastra Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Finastra Recent Development
12.5 TCS
12.5.1 TCS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TCS Recent Development
12.6 Appway
12.6.1 Appway Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 Appway Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Appway Recent Development
12.7 NETinfo
12.7.1 NETinfo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 NETinfo Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NETinfo Recent Development
12.8 Worldline
12.8.1 Worldline Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Worldline Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Worldline Recent Development
12.9 SAP
12.9.1 SAP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAP Recent Development
12.10 BNY Mellon
12.10.1 BNY Mellon Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 BNY Mellon Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 BNY Mellon Recent Development
12.11 Oracle
12.12 Sopra
12.13 CREALOGIX
12.14 Fiserv
12.15 Intellect Design Arena
Continued….
