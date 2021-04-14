Global Digital Printing Press Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Digital Printing Press Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Digital printing refers to methods of printing from a digital-based image directly to a variety of media

In 2017, digital printing accounts for 16.2% of the global print market value and 2.9% of the volume

The global Digital Printing Press market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Printing Press volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Printing Press market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xerox (US)

Canon (Japan)

Hewlett-Packard (US)

Roland (Japan)

Seiko Epson (Japan)

Ricoh (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inkjet

Laser

Segment by Application

Advertising

Photo

Design

Publishing

Other

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Digital Printing Press Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Printing Press

1.2 Digital Printing Press Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Printing Press Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inkjet

1.2.3 Laser

1.3 Digital Printing Press Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Printing Press Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Advertising

1.3.3 Photo

1.3.4 Design

1.3.5 Publishing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Digital Printing Press Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Digital Printing Press Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Digital Printing Press Market Size

1.5.1 Global Digital Printing Press Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Digital Printing Press Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Printing Press Business

7.1 Xerox (US)

7.1.1 Xerox (US) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Xerox (US) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Canon (Japan)

7.2.1 Canon (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Canon (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hewlett-Packard (US)

7.3.1 Hewlett-Packard (US) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hewlett-Packard (US) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Roland (Japan)

7.4.1 Roland (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Roland (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Seiko Epson (Japan)

7.5.1 Seiko Epson (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Seiko Epson (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ricoh (Japan)

7.6.1 Ricoh (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ricoh (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toshiba (Japan)

7.7.1 Toshiba (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toshiba (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mimaki Engineering (Japan)

7.8.1 Mimaki Engineering (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Digital Printing Press Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mimaki Engineering (Japan) Digital Printing Press Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

