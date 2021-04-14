Global Electrotherapy Market Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities and Challenges in 2019-2025 – Key Players are BTL, Eme srl, EMS Physio, Enraf-Nonius, MEDTRONIC and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Electrotherapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Electrotherapy is a therapy which uses electrical impulses for soft tissue injuries, stimulate muscles and improve muscle strength and sensation. There are different use of electrotherapy such as pain management, cardiology, tissue repair, urine and fecal incontinence.

Increasing use of electrotherapy by physiotherapist and sports person is driving the growth for the market. Technological advancement and innovation are some other major driving factors which supports the market growth. Some electrotherapy devices are also useful for weight loss. Increasing funding for new product development and rise in the new product launches is creating better competitive environment and also boosting the market for electrotherapy.

The global Electrotherapy market growing with healthy CAGR value during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electrotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electrotherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BTL

Eme srl

EMS Physio

Enraf-Nonius

MEDTRONIC

Omron Healthcare

Phoenix Healthcare

Pure Care

STYMCO Technologies

Walgreen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy

Interferential

Magnetic Field Therapy

Ultrasound Therapy

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Therapy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Urology

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electrotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electrotherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electrotherapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

