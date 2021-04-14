Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (also known as EFSS and enterprise file sync and share) refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. Organizations often adopt these technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage corporate data that is outside of the IT department’s control and visibility.
Among regions, North America is expected to have the largest size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region is receptive toward adopting EFSS solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyberattacks, and severe data losses. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are expected to adopt EFSS solutions to meet their respective government regulations and the demands of dynamic mobile workforce.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Box
Citrix Systems
Dropbox
Microsoft
Syncplicity By Axway
Google
IBM
EMC
Egnyte
VMware
Acronis
OpenText
BlackBerry
SkySync
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone EFSS Solution
Integrated EFSS Solution
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Software and Technology
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone EFSS Solution
1.4.3 Integrated EFSS Solution
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Software and Technology
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Education
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Box
12.1.1 Box Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.1.4 Box Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Box Recent Development
12.2 Citrix Systems
12.2.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.2.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.3 Dropbox
12.3.1 Dropbox Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.3.4 Dropbox Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dropbox Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Syncplicity By Axway
12.5.1 Syncplicity By Axway Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.5.4 Syncplicity By Axway Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Syncplicity By Axway Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 EMC
12.8.1 EMC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.8.4 EMC Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 EMC Recent Development
12.9 Egnyte
12.9.1 Egnyte Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.9.4 Egnyte Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Egnyte Recent Development
12.10 VMware
12.10.1 VMware Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Introduction
12.10.4 VMware Revenue in Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing (EFSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 VMware Recent Development
12.11 Acronis
12.12 OpenText
12.13 BlackBerry
12.14 SkySync
Continued….
