Global EPS Coolers Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global EPS Coolers Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EPS Coolers Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global EPS Coolers market status and forecast, categorizes the global EPS Coolers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and tough, closed-cell foam. It is usually white and made of pre-expanded polystyrene beads.
Thick Wall ESP Coolers account for about 70% of the market, and the market share has been growing a bit in the past few years. Promotional ESP Coolers are much fewer than Thick Wall ESP Coolers and its market share has been decreasing a bit.
Sonoco ThermoSafe and Magna Manufacturing are the largest producers in the world which account for 11.75% and 5.08% in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than these two companies with no more than 5% of the market.
The production of EPS Coolers was largest in US in 2015, which accounts for 28.41% of the market. EU produced the second most EPS Coolers in 2015 with 24.48% market share. China is the third largest with 18.51% in 2015. In terms of consumption, EU was the largest market while US was the second place in 2015 due to import and export.
Although the market competition of EPS Coolers is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of EPS Coolers and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global EPS Coolers market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Sonoco ThermoSafe
Magna Manufacturing
LIFOAM Industries
Cellofoam
Moulded Foams
Airlite
Cold Chain Technologies
Intelsius
SKK
ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.
Styropack
Therapak
WOXIN
GINT
Tempack
Gailen
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Promotional EPS Coolers
Thick Wall EPS Coolers
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Ship medicines
Ship reagents
Ship food
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global EPS Coolers sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key EPS Coolers players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EPS Coolers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
EPS Coolers Manufacturers
EPS Coolers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
EPS Coolers Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the EPS Coolers market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
