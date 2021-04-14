Global EPS Coolers Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global EPS Coolers Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EPS Coolers Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global EPS Coolers market status and forecast, categorizes the global EPS Coolers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a rigid and tough, closed-cell foam. It is usually white and made of pre-expanded polystyrene beads.

Thick Wall ESP Coolers account for about 70% of the market, and the market share has been growing a bit in the past few years. Promotional ESP Coolers are much fewer than Thick Wall ESP Coolers and its market share has been decreasing a bit.

Sonoco ThermoSafe and Magna Manufacturing are the largest producers in the world which account for 11.75% and 5.08% in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than these two companies with no more than 5% of the market.

The production of EPS Coolers was largest in US in 2015, which accounts for 28.41% of the market. EU produced the second most EPS Coolers in 2015 with 24.48% market share. China is the third largest with 18.51% in 2015. In terms of consumption, EU was the largest market while US was the second place in 2015 due to import and export.

Although the market competition of EPS Coolers is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of EPS Coolers and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global EPS Coolers market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Magna Manufacturing

LIFOAM Industries

Cellofoam

Moulded Foams

Airlite

Cold Chain Technologies

Intelsius

SKK

ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

Styropack

Therapak

WOXIN

GINT

Tempack

Gailen

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Promotional EPS Coolers

Thick Wall EPS Coolers

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Ship medicines

Ship reagents

Ship food

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global EPS Coolers sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key EPS Coolers players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EPS Coolers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

EPS Coolers Manufacturers

EPS Coolers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

EPS Coolers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the EPS Coolers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



