Global High End Lighting Fixtures Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2024

A light fixture or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps. The lamps may be in sockets for easy replacement—or, in the case of some LED fixtures, hard-wired in place.

Fixtures may also have a switch to control the light, either attached to the lamp body or attached to the power cable. Permanent light fixtures, such as dining room chandeliers, may have no switch on the fixture itself, but rely on a wall switch.

In this report, we only focus on high end lighting fixtures, which generally used in high end area, special space or luxury residential, such as airports, hospitality, luxury houses, designers, etc.

The high end light fixture include Table Lamps, Bath & Vanity, Semi-flush Mounts, Flush Mounts, Floor Lamps, Chandeliers/Pendants, Outdoor Sconces, Linear lights, Wall Sconces, Picture Lights. As of 2018, Chandeliers/Pendants segment occupied the largest market, contributing more than 26.11% of the total market share, reach to 385.17 million dollars, high end light fixture is major applied in residential, commercial and designers, in 2018, demand for commercial dominate the market, with 65% share, reach to 960.62 million dollars, followed by residential, which owns about 30 market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the High End Lighting Fixtures market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1843 million by 2024, from US$ 1443.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High End Lighting Fixtures business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High End Lighting Fixtures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High End Lighting Fixtures value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Table lamps

Bath & Vanity

Semi-flush Mounts

Flush Mounts

Floor Lamps

Chandeliers/Pendants

Outdoor Sconces

Linear lights

Wall Sconces

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Hospitality

Retail

Restaurant

Designers

MultiFamily (Condos)

Office

Education

Government

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tech Lighting

Hudson Valley (Hudson Valley, Troy, Mitzi, Corbett)

Swarovski/Schonbek

Hubbarton Forge

Visual Comfort

Urban Electric

Meyda/ 2nd Ave.

Curry and Company

Trinity lighting

Hinkley

I Works

Arteriors

Hammerton

Alger Triton

Challenger Lighting Company

Renwil

Renaissance

Illuminations

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High End Lighting Fixtures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High End Lighting Fixtures market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High End Lighting Fixtures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High End Lighting Fixtures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High End Lighting Fixtures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

