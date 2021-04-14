Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market 2019-2025: ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Texas Instruments

Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

PROFIBUS (Process Field Bus) is a standard for fieldbus communication in automation technology. The history of PROFIBUS goes back to a publicly promoted plan for an association which started in Germany in 1986 and for which 21 companies and institutes devised a master project plan called “fieldbus”. The goal was to implement and spread the use of a bit-serial field bus based on the basic requirements of the field device interfaces.

There are two variations of PROFIBUS in use today; the most commonly used PROFIBUS DP, and the lesser used, application specific, PROFIBUS PA: PROFIBUS DP (Decentralised Peripherals) is used to operate sensors and actuators via a centralised controller in production (factory) automation applications. The many standard diagnostic options, in particular, are focused on here. PROFIBUS PA (Process Automation) is used to monitor measuring equipment via a process control system in process automation applications. This variant is designed for use in explosion/hazardous areas (Ex-zone 0 and 1). The Physical Layer (i.e. the cable) conforms to IEC 61158-2, which allows power to be delivered over the bus to field instruments, while limiting current flows so that explosive conditions are not created, even if a malfunction occurs.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3199261

This report focuses on the global Industrial PROFIBUS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial PROFIBUS development in United States, Europe and China.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Texas Instruments

The Reports analysis Industrial PROFIBUS market in Global by Products Type:

PROFIBUS PA

PROFIBUS DP

PROFIdrive

PROFIsafe

The reports analysis Industrial PROFIBUS market in Global by application as well:

Power industry

Data center

Oil and gas industry

Automotive industry

Factory Automation

Purchase this Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3199261

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze global Industrial PROFIBUS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

-To present the Industrial PROFIBUS development in United States, Europe and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3199261

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PROFIBUS PA

1.4.3 PROFIBUS DP

1.4.4 PROFIdrive

1.4.5 PROFIsafe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Power industry

1.5.3 Data center

1.5.4 Oil and gas industry

1.5.5 Automotive industry

1.5.6 Factory Automation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size

2.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial PROFIBUS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial PROFIBUS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Industrial PROFIBUS Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial PROFIBUS Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial PROFIBUS Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial PROFIBUS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Emerson Electric

12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial PROFIBUS Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Industrial PROFIBUS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.3 Rockwell Automation

12.3.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial PROFIBUS Introduction

12.3.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial PROFIBUS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial PROFIBUS Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Industrial PROFIBUS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial PROFIBUS Introduction

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Industrial PROFIBUS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]