Global Life Insurance Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Life Insurance Market” report helps to understand the various types of Life Insurance products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Scope of the Report:

The global Life Insurance market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Life Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Life Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Life Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

AXA

Nippon Life Insurance

American Intl. Group

Aviva

Assicurazioni Generali

State Farm Insurance

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Prudential

Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

MetLife

Swiss Reinsurance

CNP Assurances

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Standard Life Assurance

WanaArtha Life

Asian Life Insurance Company

AIA Group Limited

China Life Insurance Company Limited

China Ping An Life Insurance Company Limited

ACE Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pension

Regular Life Insurance

Lifetime Life Insurance

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children

Adults

The Old

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Life Insurance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Life Insurance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Life Insurance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Life Insurance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Life Insurance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Life Insurance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Life Insurance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Life Insurance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Life Insurance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Life Insurance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Life Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

