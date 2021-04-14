Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Is Growing at an Exponential Rate in Upcoming Years
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Luggage and Leather Goods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Luggage and Leather Goods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Knoll, Inc.
American Leather, Inc.
Aero Leather Clothing Ltd.
Samsonite International S.A.
VIP Industries Ltd.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Timberland
Johnston & Murphy
Woodland
Hermes International SA
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Leather Goods
Leather Accessories
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household
Commercial
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Luggage and Leather Goods product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luggage and Leather Goods, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luggage and Leather Goods in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Luggage and Leather Goods competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Luggage and Leather Goods breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Luggage and Leather Goods market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luggage and Leather Goods sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Luggage and Leather Goods by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Luggage and Leather Goods by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Luggage and Leather Goods by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Luggage and Leather Goods by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Luggage and Leather Goods by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Luggage and Leather Goods Market Forecast (2019-2024)
