Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Power Management IC (PMIC) is used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Power Management IC (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Power Management IC (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Qualcomm

TI

Dialog

ON Semi

NXP

Infineon

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek Inc

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Maxim

ROHM

Microchip

Skyworks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power

Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Power Management IC (PMIC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Management IC (PMIC), with sales, revenue, and price of Power Management IC (PMIC), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Management IC (PMIC), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Power Management IC (PMIC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Management IC (PMIC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

