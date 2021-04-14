Global PVC hose Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global PVC hose Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVC hose Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global PVC hose market status and forecast, categorizes the global PVC hose market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Flexible PVC Hoses offers a broad range of chemical and corrosion resistance, excellent abrasion and wear resistance, rubber-like flexibility, visual contact with the flow (clear PVC tubing and hose styles), and outstanding flow characteristics. PVC Hoses are used for many commercial applications because they are affordable, durable, offer good chemicals resistance, and are available in a variety of grades.
In global market, there are many of PVC hose manufactures. The industry concentration is low. The top ten manufactures hold about 15% of production market share in 2015.
In global market, the production of PVC hose increases from 551.8 KMT in 2011 to 689.6 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 5.73%. In 2015, the global PVC hose market is led by China, capturing about 37.42% of global PVC hose production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.27% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PVC hose are concentrated in Eaton, SCHAUENBURG Ruhrkunststoff GmbH, Kanaflex, Colex International Limited, Toro, Parker and NORRES.
In application, PVC hose downstream is wide and recently PVC hose has acquired increasing significance in various fields of chemical industry, agriculture industry, construction industry, food & beverage Industry and others. Globally, the PVC hose market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical industry which accounts for nearly 38.56% of total downstream consumption of PVC hose in global.
In the future, PVC hose production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PVC hose is estimated to be 829 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global PVC hose market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PVC Non Reinforced Hose
PVC Fibre Reinforced Hoses
PVC Steel Wire Hose
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chemical Industry
Agriculture Industry
Construction Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Others
