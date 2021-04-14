Global Railway Traction Motor Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.8% By 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Railway Traction Motor Market by Type (Direct Current Traction Motors, Alternating Current Traction Motors, and Synchronous Alternating Current Traction Motor) and by Application (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Multiple Units, Electric Locomotives, and Diesel Electric Locomotives) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Railway Traction Motor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global railway traction motor market is expected to reach $41.63 billion in 2025, from $30.28 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025. Railway traction motors are series-wound brushed DC motors, usually running on approximately 600 Volts. The availability of high-powered semiconductors (such as thyristors and the IGBT) have made the use of much simpler, higher-reliability AC induction motors known as asynchronous traction motors possible. The substantial improvement of the railroads in the twentieth century is connected to the electrification of the rail route lines. Traditionally, railways ran on steam motors. Several nations have adopted railroads electrification, monorail systems, and metros. With the progress in the railroads technologies and change in vehicular emission restrictions forced on transportation systems across the systems, the progress of the railway traction motor market is expected in future.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3909

The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Furthermore, by type of system, it includes direct current traction motor, alternating current traction motor, and synchronous alternating current traction motor. By type of application, it is classified into diesel locomotives, electric multiple units, electric locomotives, and diesel-electric locomotives. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Incorporation of traction motors in the railway engines

Lower emission

Low manufacturing and maintenance costs

Lower down the loss in performance

Restraints:

Rise in price

High investment cost

Market Players:

The top players in the global railway traction motor market include ABB, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., ALSTOM, Bombardier, BHEL, Hyundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Saini Group, and VEM Gruppe.

RAILWAY TRACTION MOTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

By Type

Direct Current Traction Motor

Alternating Current Traction Motor

Synchronous Alternating Current Traction Motor

By Application

Diesel Locomotives

Electric Multiple Units

Electric Locomotives

Diesel-Electric Locomotives

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/railway-traction-motor-market-amr

Table of Content

1. Executive summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.2. Market Attractiveness and Trend Analysis

1.3. Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Scope and Definitions

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Market landscape

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Impact Analysis

3.2. Restrains and Challenges

3.2.1. Impact Analysis

3.3. Porters Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Industry rivalry

3.3.5. Threat of new entrants

3.4. Global Railway Traction Motor Market Shares Analysis, 2014-2025

3.4.1. Global railway traction motor market share by type, 2014-2025

3.4.2. Global railway traction motor market share by applications, 2014-2025

3.4.3. Global railway traction motor market share by geography, 2014-2025

4. Global Railway Traction Motor Market by Type

4.1. Direct Current Traction Motor

4.1.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

4.1.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

4.2. Alternating Current Traction Motor

4.2.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

4.2.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

4.3. Synchronous Alternating Current Traction Motor

4.3.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

4.3.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

5. Global Railway Traction Motor Market by Applications

5.1. Diesel Locomotives

5.1.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

5.1.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

5.2. Electric Multiple Units

5.2.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

5.2.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

5.3. Electric Locomotives

5.3.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

5.3.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

5.4. Diesel-Electric Locomotives

5.4.1. Historical Market Size by Region, 2014-2016

5.4.2. Market Forecast by Region, 2017-2025

6. Global Railway Traction Motor Market by Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. U.S.

6.1.1.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.1.1.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.2.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.1.2.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.3.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.1.3.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.1.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.1.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.2.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.2.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2.3. France

6.2.3.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.3.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.4.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.4.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2.5. Italy

6.2.5.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.5.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.2.6.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.2.6.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.1.1. Historical Market Size, 2014-2016

6.3.1.2. Market Forecast, 2017-2025

6.3.2. Japan

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3909

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com