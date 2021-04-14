Global Rotary Encoders Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
This report studies the Rotary Encoder market. A rotary encoder, also called a shaft encoder, is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital code.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Rotary Encoders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high Production of Rotary Encoders in the international market, the current demand for Rotary Encoders product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Rotary Encoders is mainly manufactured and sold by Heidenhain, Danaher, Tamagawa, Baumer and Nemicon; and these companies occupied about 55.08% market share in 2017.
Geographically, Europe is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 26.90% of the global sales volume in 2017 and share 36.11% of global total revenue.
The worldwide market for Rotary Encoders is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 8.9% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 2480 Million US$ In 2023, from 1490 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Heidenhain
Danaher
Tamagawa
Baumer
Nemicon
P+F
Kubler
Koyo
Omron
Leine & Linde
Sick
TR Electronic
BEI
Rep Avago
Yuheng Optics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Incremental Rotary Encoders
Absolute Rotary Encoders
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Elevator Industry
Machine Tool
Motor
Food & Packaging
Others
