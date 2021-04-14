Global Rotary Encoders Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Rotary Encoders Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Rotary Encoder market. A rotary encoder, also called a shaft encoder, is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital code.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rotary Encoders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high Production of Rotary Encoders in the international market, the current demand for Rotary Encoders product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Rotary Encoders is mainly manufactured and sold by Heidenhain, Danaher, Tamagawa, Baumer and Nemicon; and these companies occupied about 55.08% market share in 2017.

Geographically, Europe is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 26.90% of the global sales volume in 2017 and share 36.11% of global total revenue.

The worldwide market for Rotary Encoders is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 8.9% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 2480 Million US$ In 2023, from 1490 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Heidenhain

Danaher

Tamagawa

Baumer

Nemicon

P+F

Kubler

Koyo

Omron

Leine & Linde

Sick

TR Electronic

BEI

Rep Avago

Yuheng Optics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Incremental Rotary Encoders

Absolute Rotary Encoders

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Elevator Industry

Machine Tool

Motor

Food & Packaging

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rotary Encoders market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rotary Encoders Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rotary Encoders, with sales, revenue, and price of Rotary Encoders, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rotary Encoders, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Rotary Encoders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rotary Encoders sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rotary Encoders Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Rotary Encoders Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rotary Encoders by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rotary Encoders by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rotary Encoders by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rotary Encoders by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Rotary Encoders by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rotary Encoders Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rotary Encoders Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Rotary Encoders Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Rotary Encoders Picture

Table Product Specifications of Rotary Encoders

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Rotary Encoders by Types in 2017

Table Rotary Encoders Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Incremental Rotary Encoders Picture

Figure Absolute Rotary Encoders Picture

Figure Rotary Encoders Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Elevator Industry Picture

Figure Machine Tool Picture

Figure Motor Picture

Figure Food & Packaging Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Rotary Encoders Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Rotary Encoders Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Rotary Encoders Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

