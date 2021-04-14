Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market 2019-2027 Consumption, Export, Import by Regions, Competitors, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy

The styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are thermoplastic elastomers which are produced by the ionic polymerization. The three types of styrenic block copolymers include Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS), and Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC). SBC provides valuable performance enhancement for polymers such as compatibility, impact resistance, adhesion, recyclability useful in everyday applications. These are widely used in gasket materials, sealants, toy products, hot melt adhesives, bitumen products among others. In addition, these are also used in plastics and adhesives as impact modifiers and toughners.

The styrenic block copolymers market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period on account of the high growth of the footwear industry across the globe. Moreover, increasing application of the product in bitumen modification fuels the growth of the styrenic block copolymers market. However, volatile raw materials may hamper the growth of the styrenic block copolymers market. Nonetheless, growing applications in the healthcare industry are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the styrenic block copolymers market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corp.

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Styrolution

JSR Corporation

LCY CHEMICAL CORP.

LG Chem Ltd.

Sinopec Corp.

Zeon Corporation

The global styrenic block copolymers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), hydrogenated SBC (HSBC). On the basis of the application the market is segmented as paving & roofing, footwear, polymer modification, adhesives & sealants, wires & cables, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as building & construction, rubber, electrical & electronics, polymer manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Styrenic Block Copolymers market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Styrenic Block Copolymers market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Styrenic Block Copolymers market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Styrenic Block Copolymers market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Styrenic Block Copolymers market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Styrenic Block Copolymers market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Styrenic Block Copolymers market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Styrenic Block Copolymers market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Styrenic Block Copolymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

