Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

Submarine Optical Fiber Cable (also known as submarine communication cable) is an assembly similar to an electrical cable, but containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed. Submarine cable is laid on the sea floor, used to set up telecommunications between countries.

At present, Alcatel-Lucent is the world leader, holding 26.18% production market share in 2016. In 2016, the global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 25.53% of global consumption of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable.

Globally, the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market is mainly driven by growing demand for Deep Sea. Deep Sea accounts for nearly 76.65% of total downstream consumption of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable in global.

According to this study, over the next five years the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3410 million by 2024, from US$ 2670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Submarine Optical Fiber Cable business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Deck Armour

Double Deck Armour

Segmentation by application:

Shallow Sea

Deep Sea

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alcatel-Lucent

Prysmian

TESubCom

Nexans

NEC

Corning

HTGD

Fujikura

CommScope

ZTT

General Cable

Belden

Aksh Optifiber

Finolex Cables

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

