Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2019 by Application, Industry Statistics and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Titanium dioxide, also known as titanium(IV) oxide or titania, is the naturally occurring oxide of titanium, chemical formula TiO2.

The steady growth of titanium dioxide market is owing to the increasing demand of titanium dioxide in paints and coatings as a dispersing agent, flocculent, and whitening agent. Moreover, the rising demand in construction and automotive industries coupled with the growing use of Titanium Dioxide Nano-particles in photo-voltaic cells used in solar panels, will drive the market during the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Titanium Dioxide in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Titanium Dioxide in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Titanium Dioxide market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Titanium Dioxide market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Titanium Dioxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Titanium Dioxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tayca

Huntsman

Cabot

Chemours

Tronox

Kronos

Cristal

Evonik

Cinkarna Celje

Lomon Billions

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Titanium Dioxide market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Titanium Dioxide Breakdown Data by Type

Rutile

Anatase

Titanium Dioxide Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Paper & Pulp

Cosmetics

Ink

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Titanium Dioxide market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Titanium Dioxide market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Titanium Dioxide companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Titanium Dioxide submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

